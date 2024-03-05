ONE Fight Night 20: Cristina Morales says motherhood has helped her flourish in her career

Cristina Morales returns on the global stage of ONE Championship with a point to prove on an International Women’s Day 2024 card showcasing the very best female talents under the organizational banner.

The Spanish star challenges Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai gold inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on March 8 in one of two world title fights set for ONE Fight Night 20.

Whether she comes out on top or not, this mom vs. mom battle is one that will prove a point – that balancing motherhood and a career is doable for any female from all walks of life.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Cristina Morales spoke about how being a mother and the tribulations that come with it has only powered her to greater heights inside and outside the ircle.

The Sevilla native shared:

“To all the mothers out there, don’t give up on your dreams or your goals because of motherhood. It will make your bond with your family stronger.”

The Team Jesus Cabello star isn’t the only world-class athlete on the ONE roster who wears two hats, though.

Former longtime atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee returned to competition at ONE X after giving birth to Ava Marie. The mom-champ sealed her comeback with a rear-naked choke win over three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

Her next opponent, Rodrigues, did just that when she resumed her career after delivering and raising her only son, Josue.

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion overcame tough-as-nails Janet Todd in their unification world title contest at ONE Fight Night 8 in March last year by unanimous decision after a 15-minute scrap.

Cristina Morales’ time in ONE Championship

The Spanish star did not have the easiest of starts inside the ONE Championship circle when she went toe-to-toe with Algerian-French striking queen Anissa Meksen at ONE: Empower in September 2021.

Although she did attempt to piece a combination or two to fend off ‘C18’s’ attacking threat, Meksen was just a class above her as she shut down Morales with a pair of quickfire left hooks inside the second stanza.

Not one to raise the white flag, Cristina Morales wrapped up her sophomore outing with a shocking knockout of Anna Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 16 in November last year to book a shot at ONE gold.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.