“I'm mentally prepared for it” - Janet Todd unfazed heading into hostile territory against hometown bet Phetjeeja

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd will attempt to unify her division's belts against interim queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 9. The bout can be considered a sleeper Fight of the Year as both warrior queens are at the top of their games today.

The bout will take place inside the mythical Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand - the renowned "Mecca of Muay Thai". Most if not all great world champions in the sport's long history have fought under the bright lights of Lumpinee.

On fight night, however, Janet Todd will be entering enemy territory as her opponent Phetjeeja is one of the most beloved Thai fighters active today. On her mindset regarding being treated as the invading enemy on fight night.

She told ONE:

“Obviously, if I was a Thai citizen, I'm going to go for the Thai athlete. So, I know that the crowd is going to be for her and yelling for her, but I've been in situations like that even for IFMA tournaments."

Janet Todd continued:

"I fought in the host country against the host athlete and was able to tune out the noise and be able to put out a good performance. I'm mentally prepared for it.”

Janet Todd set to face arguably her toughest challenger yet in Phetjeeja

A hostile crowd would be the least of Todd's worries at ONE Fight Night 20. Her upcoming opponent, newly-crowned interim world champion Phetjeeja, might be the most violent woman she'd ever have to face.

At ONE Friday Fights 46 in late 2023, the young Thai striker outfought pound-for-pound star Anissa Meksen for her division's interim world title. The win was Phetjeeja's fifth straight in 2023 alone.

With five wins and four KO/TKOs, on top of an insanely impressive 13-fight winning streak, Phetjeeja might very well be the toughest opponent Todd has to face.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.