ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex knows firsthand just how elusive and durable Janet Todd can be.

As such, the three-sport world champion warned her compatriot Phetjeeja about dealing with ‘JT’s tricky defenses when they exchange fists at ONE Fight Night 20.

ONE’s all-female spectacle for International Women’s Day is finally here, featuring an atomweight kickboxing world title unification match between Todd and Phetjeeja.

Stamp recently shared her two cents on this high-stakes showdown taking place at Lumpinee Stadium.

While the Thai megastar believes Phetjeeja will continue her unbeaten streak in the world’s largest martial arts organization, she thinks this fight will go the full five rounds.

“I think Phetjeeja is going to win by decision. I don’t think this fight will end with a KO because Janet Todd has a strict guard. She can defend herself really well.”

It is worth noting that Stamp split her two matches with Todd, with both fights taking the full 15 minutes.

Phetjeeja, on the other hand, has finished four of her first five opponents in ONE. We’ll soon see if ‘The Queen’ can make history and unify the atomweight kickboxing belts in the most definitive way possible.

Phetjeeja eyeing two-sport supremacy if she beats Janet Todd

While becoming the sole owner of the atomweight kickboxing throne is Phetjeeja’s top priority, she still wants to achieve great things in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

‘The Queen’ has been vocal about her desire to challenge Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for her atomweight Muay Thai strap.

If they both emerge victorious at ONE Fight Night 20, Phetjeeja believes this should be the next fight to make. She told ONE:

“And if possible, after my fight with Janet, I may try to run for Muay Thai gold. I want to become a two-sport world champion too.”

