“I want to become a two-sport world champion” – Phetjeeja wants to scale greater heights if she unifies atomweight kickboxing belts 

Interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has quickly emerged as a world-class fighter, and she will have her shot at immortality very soon.

On Friday, March 8, at ONE Fight Night 20, she will face the biggest challenge of her young career in the form of reigning atomweight kickboxing world titleholder Janet Todd.

‘The Queen’ will be bringing her vaunted five-fight winning streak, which features four TKO performances, against a veteran who has done it all, seen it all, and is widely considered a legend in the sport of kickboxing.

With undisputed world champ status on the line, Phetjeeja is sure to pull out all the stops in front of what is expected to be a raucous crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on International Women’s Day.

At just 22 years old, Phetjeeja knows that the world is her oyster and recently bared her future plans after defeating ‘JT’ in an interview with ONE Championship:

“And if possible, after my fight with Janet, I may try to run for Muay Thai gold. I want to become a two-sport world champion too.”

She continued:

“Oh, and I want to try special rules fights too. But I don’t have any MMA experience. I used to try MMA once and it really tired me out.”

Janet Todd eager to end career on high note

Set to turn 39 years old in December, the Boxing Works product made it clear that her unification bout with Phetjeeja will be the last in her illustrious career.

With the goal of adding undisputed atomweight kickboxing world champion to her list of accolades, the American icon has no plans of giving Phetjeeja any breathing room.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.