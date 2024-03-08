“It’s my background” - Phetjeeja plans return to Muay Thai after she beats Janet Todd in world title unification in Bangkok

ONE Championship will be celebrating International Women’s Day this coming Friday, March 8 with an all-women’s card for ONE Fight Night 20.

The nine-fight event will be headlined by the unification bout for the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship between interim world champ Phetjeeja and reigning world champion Janet Todd.

The Team Mehdi Zatout fighter is bringing with her a five-fight winning streak that consists of four TKOs and her most recent outing being a unanimous decision performance against Anissa Meksen last December.

While ecstatic to fight Todd, Phetjeeja told Sportskeeda MMA that she is eyeing a return to Muay Thai after their clash:

“If I win against Janet Todd, I think I would want to switch to Muay Thai, doesn't matter if it's going to be a championship belt, just because I really do want to switch back to Muay Thai, because it's my background and I am also very confident in that rule. So I would love to do that.”

Watch the full interview with Phetjeeja below:

Phetjeeja gunning for best pound-for-pound fighter with win over Janet Todd

Outside of a loss to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in March 2023 and Stamp Fairtex in 2019, ‘JT’ has been an unstoppable force of nature through seven fights and highlighted by a liver shot TKO against Anne Line Hogstad in 2021.

With a 16-year age gap between them, Phetjeeja knows that she will need to put on an impressive showing against Todd to claim the victory and undisputed champ status - which she believes will allow her to call herself the best pound-for-pound fighter.

ONE Fight Night 20 emanates from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand that will air live and for free on Prime Video to all subscribers in North America.