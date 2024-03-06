Phetjeeja says win over Janet Todd will make her "the best pound-for-pound women’s striker"

Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom has had a remarkable rise to the top of the atomweight striking divisions in the past year with ONE Championship.

For the women known as ‘The Queen’, seizing the throne is now within her grasp after picking up the division’s interim kickboxing title in December last year.

At ONE Fight Night 20 she will look to unify the titles when she takes on Janet Todd in the main event on March 8.

Her return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, brings the biggest fight of her career to date, but one that the surging Thai is confident that she is more than ready for.

She also believes that taking the title off of ‘JT’ will leave no one else in contention for the title of the best in the world, as she revealed to ONE Championship ahead of fight night.

Phetjeeja said:

“I will be able to call myself the best pound-for-pound women’s striker in the world after winning this fight.”

It would be hard to argue with Phetjeeja if she is victorious

Defeating Anissa Meksen last time out certainly put Phetjeeja in the conversation for being the best female striker on the planet today.

Following that performance up by unifying the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championships this Friday would make her case hard to dispute.

As one of the best fighters to emerge from the ONE Friday Fights series that kickstarted in 2023 and ran through the whole year, her rise to the top has been nothing short of remarkable.

A win over ‘JT’ would be the cherry on top of the cake for her and the undefeated win streak that she has put together in recent times.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.