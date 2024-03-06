“She leaves certain parts of herself exposed” - Janet Todd on Phetjeeja’s biggest weakness

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd recognizes that upcoming opponent Phetjeeja is one hell of a fighter. However, she sees gaps in the Thai’s game that she will look to capitalize on come fight night.

‘JT’ will battle the interim titleholder in the atomweight division in a unification bout at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will serve as the headlining contest for the all-women’s card, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airing live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. It is also available on watch.onefc.com.

In an interview with ONE Championship, 38-year-old Todd shared she has studied Phetjeeja and has identified some of the kinks in her armor. She is out to exploit them when they mix it up.

The Body Works standout said:

“Her weakness, without giving away too much of my game plan, is with the way she throws her punches. She kind of puts her weight behind it and leaves certain parts of herself exposed.”

ONE Fight Night 20 will see Janet Todd return to action after last competing in March 2023. Then, she tried to become a two-sport ONE world champion but lost by unanimous decision to atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Phetjeeja, for her part, won all of her five fights last year, the most recent over veteran Anissa Meksen by decision to claim the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Janet Todd looks to redeem herself at ONE Fight Night 20

American kickboxing champion Janet Todd is out for redemption when she returns to action at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The match comes nearly a year since she last competed, vying for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title but losing to reigning champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues by unanimous decision.

It was a defeat that she said was difficult to swallow at first, as she gave her all in the fight, and looks to redeem herself from at ONE Fight Night 20.

In an interview with Combat Press, Todd said:

“It was a painful fight [losing to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues], losing is never fun and it took a little bit of time and perspective for me to, you know, rewatch the fight…”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 20, Todd goes for a bounce back win and become the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion against interim title holder Phetjeeja of Thailand.