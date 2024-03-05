“She's got very good boxing” – Janet Todd wary of Phetjeeja’s dangerous hands ahead of world title unification bout

Janet Todd is set to return to competition at ONE Fight Night 20 after a year away from the circle, where she will jump right back in at the deep end.

In her absence, a top competitor has emerged in the atomweight kickboxing division who many see as the future once Todd’s reign at the top comes to an end.

Following an incredible run of wins on ONE Friday Fights, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom rose to the occasion in her last fight, where she competed at the huge ONE Friday Fights 46 card.

A win over Anissa Meksen saw ‘The Queen’ secure the interim kickboxing world championship to set up this huge title unification with Todd.

The two world champions are now set to meet on March 8 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium where Janet Todd is confident that she’s got her opponent well scouted.

In an interview with Combat Press, the world champion broke down what the rising contender brings to the table in her opinion:

“She's got very good boxing, like boxing head movement, boxing, so I expect a lot of forward pressure and boxing type movements from her.”

Watch the full interview below:

Janet Todd has Father Time working against her in this fight

A win here for Janet Todd would be a huge statement that she isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

At 38 years old, she’s got a 16-year lead on her upcoming opponent, who has surged to the top of the division with a run of constant activity.

For Janet Todd, on the other hand, this will be her first time defending the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship that she won back in 2020 with a split decision verdict over Stamp Fairtex.

Turning back the years is crucial for ‘JT’ in this fight and she will undoubtedly look to use all of that experience she has accumulated to really test her opponent.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.