WATCH: Janet Todd’s liver kick folds Anne Line Hogstad like a lawn chair

Janet Todd is set to return at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday when she looks to unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Standing in her way on March 8 is interim champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, and while she may have a lot of hype surrounding her, it can’t be forgotten just how good Todd has been in ONE Championship.

To get fans hyped up on fight week, ONE Championship uploaded the full fight between ‘JT’ and Anne Line Hogstad from back in 2021.

Her last finish inside the Circle was a textbook example of Janet Todd’s strong kicking game as she took out the Norwegian athlete with a body shot.

After a brief pause in the action, her opponent was unable to continue, leading Todd to move on and secure the interim title in her next fight against Lara Fernandez.

Take a trip through time ahead of this weekend’s action by rewatching the full contest below:

Janet Todd will need to be back at her best to defeat Phetjeeja

Janet Todd is coming into her return at ONE Fight Night 20 off the back of a loss to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues last year at ONE Fight Night 8.

Before the atomweight Muay Thai title unification, Todd was riding high on a seven-fight win streak under the ONE banner, including her win over Stamp Fairtex to win the kickboxing world championship.

If she is going to beat Phetjeeja on March 8, the veteran competitor will need to recapture this form and momentum in order to match the confidence of ‘The Queen’.

The fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will get to witness these two elite strikers clash in the main event, all in celebration of International Women’s Day 2024.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.