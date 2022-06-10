Watch: Revisiting Stamp Fairtex vs. Janet Todd II

In 2020, Janet Todd and fan favorite Stamp Fairtex took part in a five-round kickboxing war at ONE: King of the Jungle. On their official YouTube channel, ONE Championship has invited us to take a look back at this classic matchup ahead of Todd's interim Muay Thai championship fight against Lara Fernandez at ONE 159 in July.

"Before atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd challenges Spanish striking ace Lara Fernadez for the interim women's atomweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE 159 on 22 July, relive her crowning moment against Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex in 2020!"

In February 2019, the two would first square off for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai championship. In just her second official appearance, Fairtex would capture the title, besting Todd via unanimous decision. Todd responded by winning her next three bouts to earn a rematch.

A week shy of a year after following their first bout, Fairtext and Todd met once again. This time, 'JT' emerged victorious, securing a split decision victory over Fairtex in the rematch.

To this day, Todd is still the reigning atomweight kickboxing champion, but in recent years 'JT' has competed in Muay Thai with wins over Alma Juniku and Anne Line Hogstad.

The American is now hoping to become a two-sport champion when she faces Lara Fernandez for the interim atomweight Muay Thai championship

Like Fairtex, Janet Todd plans to become a two-sport champion at ONE 159 in July

At ONE 159, Janet Todd will feature in the co-main event against ONE newcomer Lara Fernandez. Despite making her debut with the promotion, Fernandez is more than deserving of the opportunity.

The 26-year-old is the reigning WBC Muay Thai flyweight and ISKA super featherweight world champion and holds a professional record of 40-13-3.

Todd was given the distinction of being the top woman in the Super Series ranks in 2021 for her impressive performances in back-to-back Muay Thai contests. Having conquered the world of kickboxing, adding a Muay Thai title to her resume is the logical next step.

Do you believe 'JT' will become a two-sport champion at ONE 159 or will the striking prowess of Lara 'Pizza Powder' Fernandez be too much to overcome?

