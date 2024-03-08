“It's not too late” – Janet Todd comments on age and experience disparity with challenger Phetjeeja

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd of the United States believes she’s at a huge disadvantage against interim titleholder ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja of Thailand, heading into their highly anticipated showdown this Friday night – particularly in age and experience.

Phetjeeja is both younger and more experienced that Todd, despite entering this bout as the interim queen.

Todd will attempt to unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title against interim champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Japanese-American veteran commented on Phetjeeja’s rise as a teenage fighting sensation.

The 38-year-old said:

“They were fortunate enough to know about the sport when they were young. I didn't find out about this until I was in college. But, hey, if people find their passion in college, it's not too late.”

Can Janet Todd overcome her toughest test in ONE Championship, in the final fight of her career? We will soon find out.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Janet Todd set to retire after Phetjeeja fight, regardless of outcome

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd is all but ready to ride off into the sunset. After her fight with Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday night, regardless of the result, the Japanese-American star says she will retire from professional competition.

She said she is thankful for ONE Championship and all the opportunities she was given to make history. Todd said:

“I felt like ONE Championship has given me such a great opportunity to achieve something that I never thought I could achieve before and I've got to do so many things in such a short period of time and experience so much and meet so many lifelong friends, but I think I'm ready to move on to the next chapter after this fight.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.