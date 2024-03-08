Janet Todd says martial arts will always be part of her life as retirement looms: “I can’t imagine it without it” 

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd of the United States is emotional heading into her next fight this weekend, which is her last.

Todd says that win or lose on Friday night at ONE Fight Night 20, the 38-year-old veteran will ride off into the sunset and retire from professional competition.

‘JT’ is set to face ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video. It is a ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title unification contest.

Speaking to FightWave in a recent interview, Todd says that although she is bidding her professional career farewell, martial arts will always remain in her life for various reasons.

She said:

“The biggest takeaway for me in this martial arts career is being able to meet people that are like-minded that want to continue to improve and be a better version of themselves and surrounding myself with people like that because it inspires me to be better. I’ve met some of my lifelong friends through martial arts and even met my husband through it. It’s a part of my life and I can’t imagine it without it.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Janet Todd criticizes Phetjeeja’s defense: “She leaves certain parts of herself exposed”

Atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd has done her due diligence and studied upcoming opponent Phetjeeja, like the thinking fighter that she is.

The 38-year-old Japanese-American veteran says she has discovered holes in Phetjeeja’s game. Todd told ONE Championship:

“Her weakness, without giving away too much of my game plan, is with the way she throws her punches. She kind of puts her weight behind it and leaves certain parts of herself exposed.”

