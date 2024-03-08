“It’s about me just having fun” – Janet Todd says all pressure is off ahead of world title unification with Phetjeeja

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd of the United States is heading into the final fight of her career with no pressure on her shoulders.

The 38-year-old Muay Thai and kickboxing veteran says her fight against ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing titleholder ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom this weekend will be her last, and she’s just out here to enjoy it.

Todd and Phetjeeja will lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video. It is a ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title unification bout.

In a recent interview with FightWave, Janet Todd stated that she is heading into this fight with the sole intention of having fun. The Japanese-American star said:

“When you put too much pressure on yourself, there’s always a fine line. I think this time, I changed my mentality going into this fight. It’s about me just having fun, being able to express myself, and just doing what I do best. It’s a different mentality that I’m approaching this fight with.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja will go down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Janet Todd expects explosive battle with ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20: “There’s definitely gonna be some fireworks”

This may be her last fight, but reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd wants to make it count.

Todd is looking to put on a show against one of the most exciting fighters on the ONE roster today in Phetjeeja. She told FightWave:

“She’s a very forward moving, aggressive fighter, so there’s definitely gonna be some fireworks.”

The winner of this fight will be the sole owner of the atomweight kickboxing throne.