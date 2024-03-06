“I claimed the belt on my first time” – Muay Thai star Phetjeeja thrilled to capture the interim title in her kickboxing debut

Phetjeeja is getting one career-defining match after another.

The Thai phenom captured the biggest win of her career when she outlasted the legendary Anissa Meksen for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 46.

That victory, however, could be quickly overshadowed if she gets her hand raised in her next outing.

Phetjeeja now has a chance at undisputed gold when she takes on reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in a world title unification match at ONE Fight Night 20.

Before she could get her hands on Todd, ‘The Queen’ recalled how her win over Meksen became the most important one in her career.

Meksen is regarded as an untouchable figure in kickboxing, but Phetjeeja showed her time at the top has ended:

“I was surprised that I could win. Because many people thought that I was not on par with her yet. It’s my first kickboxing bout, too, and I claimed the belt for the first time,” she told ONE Championship.

Phetjeeja also captured her fifth straight win in the promotion upon beating Meksen, and she now plans to carry that momentum over to her match against Todd.

The inter-generational meeting will close ONE Championship’s International Women’s Day card this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Phetjeeja wants to serve as an inspiration at ONE Fight Night 20

Phetjeeja is fighting not just for a world title in her next matchup.

The 22-year-old star is aware of the magnitude of her fight against Todd and the card’s date itself gives her another motivation to perform at her best.

In a previous interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, she said:

“On that day, I would like to inspire all females around the world on International Women’s Day. I want to inspire them to have confidence. We can believe in ourselves, and we can do anything that we want to do.”

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.