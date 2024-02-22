“We can do anything” – Phetjeeja wants to serve as an inspiration on International Women’s Day tilt with Janett Todd

ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom intends to celebrate International Women’s Day with a confident performance at ONE Fight Night 20.

The Thai striker is weeks away from unifying the ONE atomweight kickboxing belt in an exciting showdown against divisional queen Janet ‘JT’ Todd on March 8.

As mentioned above, Phetjeeja is incredibly motivated and honored to fight alongside the best female strikers on the planet, on a day that we celebrate women and their achievements. She hopes to champion all women and represent their courage by giving it her all against Janet Todd.

In attendance at last Friday’s ONE Fight Night 19, ‘The Queen’ told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson:

“On that day, I would like to inspire all females around the world on International Women’s Day. I want to inspire them to have confidence. We can believe in ourselves and we can do anything that we want to do.”

Phetjeeja is one of the most inspiring young women of her generation. Her quick ascent to an atomweight kickboxing world title bout at age 22, gives you all the information you need about her resiliency and lifelong dedication to her craft.

Boosting an undefeated record of 5-0 in ONE, this incredible knockout artist will have an opportunity to add to her legacy when she defeats the champion in her own backyard.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Phetjeeja expects Janet Todd to be a tough competitor but not enough to beat her

Phetjeeja had the toughest fight of her career when she faced French stalwart Anissa Meksen for the interim belt last December.

In comparison to Phetjeeja's previous opponents, Meksen proved to be a difficult striker to beat because of her speed and long range. Moreover, she was the first person to take Phetjeeja into deep waters, forcing the young Thai to earn her belt by unanimous decision.

When it comes to Janet Todd, a veteran of over 14 years, Phetjeeja admits that the champion might not be her toughest competitor yet, especially compared to Anissa.

“I feel like she’s got really good combos, although her speed is not as fast as Anissa, she’s also very tough," she said.