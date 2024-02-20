WATCH: Janet Todd chains up some smooth combinations in preparation for world title unification bout against Phetjeeja

Many of the world’s elite-level kickboxing fighters have called ONE Championship home over the past few years and decorated amateur-turned-elite-level-pro Janet Todd is one of them.

Since turning pro, Todd’s never-say-die attitude would turn into a 39-win record featuring eight finishes along with a hard-fought split decision win over Stamp Fairtex to claim the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world championship in 2020.

Now, ‘JT’ has her sights set on becoming the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion when she steps inside the ONE Circle across formidable youngster Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8.

ONE Championship fans last saw Todd in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8 to fight Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in a unification bout over the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship, months after she withdrew due to COVID-19.

Todd will need to be extra cautious and use her veteran instincts to get around Phetjeeja’s knockout power and has enlisted the help of fellow Team Boxing Works gym teammate and ONE Championship star Jackie Buntan in training.

How has Phetjeeja fared since debuting last year?

2023 is a year that Phetjeeja will surely remember after putting together one of the best rookie years in ONE Championship’s history.

Between March and December, ‘The Queen’ came away with four straight TKO victories highlighted by a 26-second knockout of Lara Fernandez in July before claiming the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world championship via unanimous decision against Anissa Meksen.

Defeating Todd will not only push her to elite status at age 22 but will also have the honor of being the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

ONE Fight Night 20 emanates from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.