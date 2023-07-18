Superlek says it won’t be long before Phetjeeja gets a title shot: “She’s an aggressive fighter”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 was impressed with fellow Thai fighter Phetjeeja, who like him was a big winner at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video last week.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said with the kind of skills set ‘The Queen’ has, it will not take long for her to get a title shot.

21-year-old Phetjeeja stopped Lara Fernandez of Spain in just 26 seconds by technical knockout in their atomweight Muay Thai match, which was part of the event on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It was the main roster debut of the Venum Training Camp affiliate after being signed by the promotion to a six-figure contract following two grand performances at its ONE Friday Fights series earlier this year.

At the post-event interview for ONE Fight Night 12, Superlek shared his thoughts on Phetjeeja, saying:

“I don’t think it would be long for her to be able to get a title shot, she’s an aggressive fighter and she is very well rounded. I think she definitely has a chance to.”

Check out the interview below:

Superlek was equally impressive at ONE Fight Night 12, sending heavy-hitting Russian Tagir Khalilov to a second-round technical knockout (referee stoppage) defeat in their catchweight Muay Thai clash.

He bombarded ‘Samingpri’ with powerful strikes all the way to the point where the latter simply could not effectively defend himself from the punishment he was getting at the 1:42 mark of the second round, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest.

The impressive win came just three weeks after Superlek’s previous outing, where he also won by first-round knockout.

The win further fortified his No. 1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender standing in addition to being the division’s kickboxing world champion.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.