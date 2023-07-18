Superlek wants to “keep doing my thing” in Muay Thai, won’t force superfight with Rodtang

Superlek Kiatmoo9 still won’t succumb to the public’s clamor for a mega fight with his compatriot and good friend Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In the aftermath of ‘The Kicking Machine’s two-round eradication of Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12, he knew he couldn’t escape questions about the dream clash against his fellow ONE flyweight world champion.

Sure enough, the 27-year-old sang the same tune and remained uncommitted about duking it out with ‘The Iron Man’.

“It’s all up to ONE Championship in order to like give us the opponent,” Superlek told Nic Atkin of The South China Morning Post.

“And I also just want to be in my rankings. So I want to stay in my lane, keep doing my thing. So I don't think that will happen anytime soon.”

Watch the full interview below:

Truth be told, it seems that Superlek is running out of opponents in the 135-pound ranks, and Rodtang may just be the only one he hasn’t squared up against yet.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing king registered his 11th win under the ONE banner and third straight highlight reel knockout finish.

Before dusting Khalilov in the most violent way possible, he also flattened Danial Williams and Nabil Anane.

While it remains unclear if we’ll ever witness arguably the most awaited fight in Muay Thai history, there are still several intriguing match-ups that await the Thai killers.

Both fan-favorites have bared their desire to move up to bantamweight and challenge the new king of the division, Jonathan Haggerty.

There’s also Japanese sensation Takeru Segawa, who is expected to make his ONE debut before the year ends.

Let’s hope Superlek and Rodtang settle their respective businesses and finally come to an agreement for the fight we all want to see.

In the meantime, let’s relive Superlek’s amazing performance by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 12. The entire event is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.