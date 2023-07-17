Superlek reacts to his ‘angry’ performance vs Tagir Khalilov: “I was going on full power”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is a stone-cold killer who rarely shows emotions when brutalizing his opponents.

Last weekend, in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 12, we saw a different side to ‘The Kicking Machine’ that we’ve never seen before.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion appeared furious during his two-round execution of Tagir Khalilov in front of his hometown fans inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The often-stoic Thai superstar looked deranged as he gave the Russian a gnarly crimson mask using an array of slicing elbows and precise punches for the TKO victory.

Post-match, South China Morning Post’s Nic Atkin couldn’t help but point out Superlek’s uncharacteristically angry demeanor during his clash with the dangerous Khalilov.

The 27-year-old cleared the air:

“I wasn't angry or anything. It was just according to my game plan that I want to finish the fight quickly. So I was like, going on full power to in order to do according to my game plan.”

Here’s the full interview:

Criticized for being too methodical in the past, Superlek has turned a new leaf this year with his third straight decisive finish. Prior to Khalilov, the Kiatmoo9 Gym product also laid waste to Danial Williams and Nabil Anane.

Plus, let’s not forget he took this match on three weeks’ notice after his last appearance at ONE Friday Fights 22 just last month. It makes sense that he wanted to take out ‘Samingpri’ as swiftly as possible.

However, in the same interview, Superlek also admitted that he was irked by Khalilov’s fans’ disparaging comments, which may have something to do with him going berserk.

One thing’s for sure, Superlek is like Bruce Banner. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

Relive Superlek’s annihilation of Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12. The replay is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.