“Learn how to adapt in the fight” – Janet Todd says experience against elite competition will power her to victory vs Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd of the United States believes that her veteran experience, competing extensively as an amateur, and her world championship experience in ONE, will come in handy in her next fight.

Todd is set to unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing belt with interim titleholder ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video this weekend.

Speaking to Combat Press in a recent interview, Todd says she brings all of her experience into the ring when she fights, and that gives her a stark advantage over every opponent.

Todd said:

“I think the big difference is in the United States we don't have as much opportunity to compete. A lot of my competition has come in the way of world tournaments, fighting different types of fighters with different styles. That allowed me to really learn how to adapt in the fight. I feel like I’m able to bring that to all my fights in ONE Championship.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Janet Todd wants to showcase her boxing skills against Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom

Japanese-American kickboxing queen Janet Todd wants to showcase her fast and dangerous hands in her upcoming fight with Thai phenom Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Todd told FightWave in a recent interview:

“What I appreciate about her style is her boxing movement. She has really good boxing movement and that’s allowed me to really work on mine as well, so I hope to be able to display that during the fight.”

