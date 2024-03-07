“It’s valuable” – Janet Todd marvels at Phetjeeja’s astounding 200 professional fights at just 22 years old

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd is coming up on what could be the final fight of her professional career.

The 38-year-old Japanese-American veteran has hinted at potential retirement after her next fight, which will be against a woman nearly half her age.

Todd is set to defend his kickboxing gold against ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion, 22-year-old ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, this weekend at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

Speaking to Combat Press in a recent interview, Todd talked about her upcoming opponent Phetjeeja, and how the Thai phenom may even have more experience than she does.

‘JT’ said:

“Ring experience is still ring experience, and I think it’s valuable. I don’t take that away from her. I don’t take it away from me.”

A victory for Todd will unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title, and provide the perfect sendoff for ‘JT’ as she rides into the sunset.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Janet Todd is prepared for a close-quarters battle with Phetjeeja: “She has really good boxing movement”

One of the biggest reasons for Janet Todd’s success on the global stage is her superior fight intelligence. And she has certainly done her homework on upcoming opponent, Phetjeeja.

Todd told FightWave in a recent interview:

“What I appreciate about her style is her boxing movement. She has really good boxing movement and that’s allowed me to really work on mine as well, so I hope to be able to display that during the fight.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.