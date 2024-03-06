“I’m not thinking beyond any of that” - Janet Todd says she’s laser-focused on world title unification against Phetjeeja

ONE Championship is set to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with an all-women fight card at ONE Fight Night 20.

The co-main event will see Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defend the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world championship against challenger Cristina Morales.

As for the event’s showpiece, a world title unification bout will take place between interim ONE women’s atomweight world titleholder Phetjeeja and the reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, Janet Todd.

The much younger Phetjeeja will look to improve her record to 6-0 at the expense of ‘JT,’ who is looking to return to the win column after her seven-fight winning streak was snapped by Rodrigues.

The 38-year-old Todd has no plans of letting ‘The Queen’ take her mantle and when asked by FightWave on what lies ahead for her, she said:

“I think I’m already kickstarting 2024 with a bang, aren’t I? Right now, we’re getting so close to the fight that my focus is the kickboxing fight. I’m not thinking beyond any of that at this point. But ask me in a couple of weeks.”

Watch the full interview with Janet Todd below:

Janet Todd looking well-prepared for her unification bout

Janet Todd recently showcased some combos that she hopes to unleash against Phetjeeja.

With gold on the line and two of the division’s most feared strikers in the headliner, Todd versus Phetjeeja is primed for the event’s fight of the night.

ONE Fight Night 20 takes place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.