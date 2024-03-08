“I can do better” – Janet Todd eager to show ‘unstoppable’ side against Phetjeeja after loss to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd of the United States wants to erase the sting of defeat with a resounding victory on the world’s largest stage.

Todd suffered defeat at the hands of ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 8 last year, falling just short of two-sport glory. Now, she is looking to end her career on a high note by taking on a Thai phenom.

Todd will attempt to unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title against interim titleholder ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female fight card this 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Todd said:

“I think that kind of hit the nail on the head there after watching [the Rodrigues fight] and knowing that I can do better, and it does motivate me to. I don't want to say train harder because I already trained hard, but train with more intention about what I want to do better on. And I think for that fight, it was just that my physical presentation wasn't there. And just like the confidence and the trust in my skills, because when all of that is together, I feel like I'm unstoppable.”

Janet Todd says Phetjeeja fight will be her last, win or lose

It’s the end of an era. Janet Todd will be hanging up the gloves for good, win or lose against Phetjeeja this weekend. She told ONE Championship she’s ready for the next chapter of her life.

Todd said:

“I've thought about it for a while. The other aspect of what I want in my life is to start a family, and I'm getting older. Women aren't fortunate enough to have kids in their 40s. Maybe some are, but I want that part of my life as well.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.