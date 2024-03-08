“I had to quickly seize it” – Phetjeeja elated to challenge Janet Todd after career-defining win over Anissa Meksen 

ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand knew as soon as she hoisted the 26-pounds of ONE Championship gold over her shoulders, she would soon face divisional queen Janet Todd.

Phetjeeja and Todd are set for a ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title unification bout in the main event at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female led fight card for 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Phetjeeja talked about beating French-Algerian legend Anissa Meksen in her last fight, becoming the interim champion, and booking the fight with Todd.

‘The Queen’ said:

“I knew that if I beat Anissa, my next fight had to be Janet. It happened so quickly, but when the opportunity arose, I had to quickly seize it.”

Now Phetjeeja has a rare opportunity to unify the atomweight kickboxing division, and she’s looking to beat Todd at her own game, which no other fighter has been able to do up to this point.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Phetjeeja sees one glaring hole in Janet Todd’s game: “I think her guard is too wide”

Interim atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is looking to launch shots straight down the middle against Janet Todd, where she believes there’s a hole in the American champion’s defense.

‘The Queen’ told ONE Championship:

“I still can’t find her weakness yet. But I think her guard is too wide. I’m a former boxer so I know that [fighters with] narrow guards will throw weapons faster.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.