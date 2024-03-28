Stamp Fairtex challenges Xiong Jing Nan for women’s strawweight MMA throne in massive ONE 168 super fight in Denver

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex could be looking at two-division supremacy when she faces Xiong Jing Nan in ONE Championship's next U.S. card.

Stamp will look to depose Xiong of the ONE women's strawweight MMA world title on ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena on September 6 in Colorado.

The match will be the second time Stamp will make an appearance on a U.S. card for ONE Championship, and the eighth time Xiong defends her throne.

ONE Championship announced the super fight on its official social media accounts. The caption on Instagram read:

"Breaking News 🚨 ONE returns to the U.S. on September 6 with ONE 168: Denver, headlined by two epic World Title showdowns and more massive fights to be announced 🤩 "

Stamp is a former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, and her ONE Fight Night 14 triumph over Ham Seo Hee for the women's atomweight MMA strap made her the first fighter in ONE Championship history to have won three world titles across three disciplines.

Xiong, meanwhile, is China's first-ever MMA world champion when she became the inaugural ONE women's strawweight MMA world titleholder in January 2018 when she beat Tiffany Teo at ONE: Kings of Courage.

She has since defended the belt against Laura Balin, Samara Santos, Teo, Michelle Nicolini, Ayaka Miura and former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee.

Ticket pre-sale registration for ONE 168 is now available and tickets will be sold starting April 24. Check out ONE Championship's official social media accounts for more information.

Stamp Fairtex set to defend atomweight MMA throne in Bangkok

Before Stamp Fairtex makes the walk to the Circle in Denver, she first has to attend to her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title fight.

The Thai superstar will put her world title on the line against former training partner and close friend Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp expressed her excitement to defend the gold for the first time and face Zamboanga, with whom she shares a close friendship. She said:

"I'm excited because this is the first time that I'm defending my belt, and she's also my friend."

Watch the entire interview below: