Jihin Radzuan thanks Stamp for making her feel comfortable at Fairtex: “We became close”

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex and one of her previous adversaries, Malaysia’s ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan, have formed an unlikely friendship to help each other advance their martial arts skills.

Stamp defeated Jihin via three-round unanimous decision at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October of 2022. Since then, however, Radzuan has joined Fairtex to help elevate Stamp’s game in multiple areas, but more importantly, to give the Thai superstar a live body to train with who is her size and weight.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Radzuan shared her thoughts on training with Stamp, and the gratitude she has for the Thai star for making her feel welcome at Fairtex.

‘Shadow Cat’ said:

“In my opinion, Stamp, how you look at her, she’s easy-going, an extrovert, talkative, that’s how she is with us. Even with me, she’s just like that. I’m shy to talk to people, but I always smile. But Stamp, made me feel comfortable. She jokingly annoys me before and after training sessions and soon we became close.”

Radzuan’s influence on Stamp bore a positive result in her last match, with the Fairtex queen defeating Alyse Anderson last May in her U.S. debut. Can Stamp continue her streak and clinch her fourth straight win?

Stamp Fairtex, the no.1-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender, is set to face no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

