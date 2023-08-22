Jihin Radzuan discloses Stamp Fairtex’s grueling training camp in preparation for Ham Seo Hee

On the surface, it may seem that the happy-go-lucky Stamp Fairtex never takes training seriously, as she is often seen on social media in a number of TikTok dances and playing pranks on her Fairtex teammates.

But an inside look at her training camp for her upcoming fight tells a different story.

According to Malaysian atomweight fighter, ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan, the 25-year-old is putting in the work, and is getting ready for the biggest fight of her career.

Radzuan said:

“In Fairtex Gym, they have a training schedule, we have morning runs, we probably start at 6:20am or 6:30am, or something like that. And we will finish around an hour later. And then we have an 8:30 class until 10. And then another class until 3:30pm. And then we have padworks around 4:00pm until evening around 5:30pm.

"And then we have evening classes as well. It depends on the day. Sometimes we have sparring on Tuesdays and Fridays. So these two days, we don't focus on the evening class. Basically Stamp and I are having like five sessions [a day] I think.”

The no.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender, Stamp is set to face veteran South Korean and no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. The fight will be for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.