Jihin Radzuan relishes training camps with former rival Stamp Fairtex

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex has once again enlisted the aid of former opponent ‘Shadow Cat’ Jihin Radzuan to help her prepare for her upcoming world title match in late September.

Radzuan is getting Stamp fight ready for the next few weeks, but the Malaysian sensation says the benefits of this partnership have been mutual.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Radzuan talked about her privilege getting to train with Stamp at the world-renowned Fairtex gym in Pattaya, Thailand.

‘Shadow Cat’ said:

“And this is not my first time in Fairtex. The first time I was here was in early March. I was invited to be Stamp's training partner for her U.S. fight. So yeah, for this time, this is the first time I experience life as a full time fighter. As you know, I worked in a vet clinic. So this is the first time I really focused on training only.”

Stamp Fairtex, the former ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion and current No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender, is set to face dangerous South Korean veteran, No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Will Stamp’s hard work with Radzuan pay off? We will soon find out.

The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.