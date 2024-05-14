"He is the best of the Lee family" - Chatri Sityodtong excited for teenage prodigy Adrian Lee's ONE debut

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong can't wait for fans to see 18-year-old phenom Adrian Lee in action inside the Circle.

Lee is the youngest member of the fighting Lee family of Hawaii, which includes former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee and two-division king 'The Warrior' Christian Lee.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Sityodtong talked about Lee's debut fight in ONE.

He said:

"You know, he wanted to make the debut back in February, we're just a little bit cautious, you know. At the same time, Christian has told us that he is the bet Lee of the Lee family, and that's given us assurance and at the same time, he's very mentally prepared. This is something he really, really wanted to do and Christian Lee will be in his corner."

The Lee family was hit with tragedy in Dec. 2022 when Victoria 'The Prodigy' Lee tragically took her own life. Victoria was a former ONE Championship athlete who competed at atomweight.

Adrian Lee to make his professional MMA debut against Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167

Adrian Lee is ready to make his professional mixed martial arts debut in ONE Championship, when he takes on Australia's Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lee says he will dedicate his debut fight to his late sister Victoria, whom he grew up training with, in the Lee family gym in Hawaii.

He told EssentiallySports:

"Through my fights and successes, I will honor her name and legacy, since she will also be there every step of the way."