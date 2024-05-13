"There will be tremendous amount of eyes" - Chatri Sityodtong says the world will be watching Adrian Lee's MMA debut

All eyes will be on Adrian Lee at ONE 167, according to ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The marvelous 18-year-old will follow in the footsteps of his siblings Angela, Christian, and the departed Victoria, and make his mixed martial arts debut against Antonio Mammarella on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the prodigious Lee is certainly a highly-touted prospect, Sityodtong explained the gravity of his arrival to the world's largest martial arts organization.

The promotion's head honcho told Nick Atkin of Sportskeeda MMA:

"You know I've had a few calls with Christian and Adrian. We openly discussed and communicated on both sides the magnitude of Adrian Lee's debut, given Angela's retirement and Victoria Lee's passing."

Moreover, Sityodtong said fans are definitely intrigued given the youngster's family lineage. His eldest sister Angela was the longtime atomweight MMA world champion before her retirement last year, while his brother Christian lords over the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA ranks.

The sensational Victoria, on the other hand, was also 3-0 in the promotion before her untimely passing in 2022.

Sityodtong added:

"The Lee family is still one of the big royal families of mixed martial arts globally. There will be tremendous amount of eyes on Adrian's debut."

Watch the exclusive interview in its entirety, here:

Adrian Lee reveals the biggest piece of advice he learned from Angela

Adrian Lee has been mostly training with the double champ Christian, but he's also being guided by his sister Angela.

In an interview with ONE, the promising Singaporean-American fighter said 'Unstoppable' has advised her not to neglect his mental health, as he enters the world of MMA.

"Angela told me a little bit about staying mentally sound, to make sure that you keep your mental health and physical health in check."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on Prime Video live on US Primetime, free of charge.