Teenage prodigy Adrian Lee says two-division champ Christian Lee guided him "step by step" throughout his MMA journey

Singaporean-American teenage sensation 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is ready to make his ONE Championship debut in a few weeks' time, and he says he wants to follow in his esteemed older brother's footsteps.

Lee is the younger brother of former ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee, and reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

Speaking to The Straits Times in a recent interview, Lee talked about honing his skills under the tutelage of 'The Warrior'. The 18-year-old said:

"My brother, who is now my head coach, has been here step by step with me. He told me to just stay focused on the game plan."

Christian Lee hasn't seen action since his November 2022 fourth-round technical knockout victory over former welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov. Victoria Lee, his younger sibling, tragically took her own life later that year, and the Lee family has since been in mourning.

Their father, Ken Lee, retired from coaching after Victoria passed away. And it appears Christian has taken up the mantle of head coach.

The family gym, United MMA Hawaii, has also since rebranded into Prodigy Training Center.

'The Phenom' Adrian Lee to make ONE Championship debut against Antonio Mammarella of Australia at ONE 167

18-year-old Singaporean-American star 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is set to make his ONE Championship debut at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video against Australia's Antonio Mammarella.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon prime Video subscription.

Lee is one of the most promising prospects in MMA today. He is the youngest member of the famed Lee family. He is also a 2023 Hawaii High School State wrestling champion.

