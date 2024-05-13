"Staying mentally sound" - ONE debutant Adrian Lee shares the biggest lesson he learned from former champ Angela Lee

Apart from showing the necessary skills to succeed in mixed martial arts, Adrian Lee says his sister Angela Lee also taught him the importance of not neglecting his mental health.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated MMA debut at ONE 167 against Antonio Mammarella, Adrian, the youngest of the famed Lee brood, revealed the best piece of advice he received from the former atomweight MMA world champion.

The Singaporean-American sensation said in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

"Angela told me a little bit about staying mentally sound, to make sure that you keep your mental health and physical health in check."

Skills-wise, Lee is certainly more than ready for the physical demands of MMA as evidenced by his stellar performance in the amateur ranks.

The 18-year-old also seems wise beyond his years, largely thanks to the guidance of his world champion siblings Angela and Christian Lee.

Angela Lee, of course, has been advocating mental health awareness through her non-profit, FightStory, since she retired from the sport last year.

Adrian Lee eager to honor sister Victoria's legacy

While Adrian Lee will always keep Angela and Christian's teachings in mind, he will also keep to heart the memory of Victoria. 'The Prodigy' tragically passed away in December 2022.

In a separate interview with Essentially Sports, Lee said he'll dedicate all his professional fights to his beloved sister. He said:

"Through my fights and successes, I will honor her name and legacy since she will also be there every step of the way."

Don't miss Adrian Lee's debut at ONE 167, which will air live on US Primetime on June 7 from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.