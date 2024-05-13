Adrian Lee promises to honor the legacy of his late sister Victoria: “She will also be there every step of the way”

Martial arts phenom Adrian Lee is set to begin his ONE Championship journey next month, with the memory and legacy of his late sister Victoria in his mind.

The 18-year-old Singaporean-American fighter will be making his promotional debut at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand,

He will be going up against fellow ONE-debuting Antonio Mammarella, 24, of Australia in a featured lightweight MMA clash.

In an interview with EssentiallySports ahead of his ONE debut, Adrian Lee touched on, among other things, his relationship with his late sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria, and how her memory and legacy will be a constant motor for him in his professional career.

The Prodigy Training Center athlete said:

"Through my fights and successes, I will honor her name and legacy since she will also be there every step of the way."

Victoria took her own life on Boxing Day in December 2022. She was just 18 years old.

Adrian Lee is the latest member of his family to compete in ONE Championship. He follows in the footsteps of eldest sister Angela, the now-retired former ONE atomweight MMA world champion, older brother Christian, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight king and Victoria.

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Adrian Lee banking on his all-around skills as he begins ONE journey

Adrian Lee is a product of the wrestling scene in Hawaii but said he is more than that as he has also trained in other martial arts. He is looking to showcase it when he makes his ONE Championship debut on June 7 at ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with KHON2 News, the 18-year-old phenom shared that while his base is wrestling, he and his team made sure that for his maiden ONE outing he is well-rounded as possible so as to put up a formidable performance.

Lee said:

"I feel like I'm pretty well-rounded. Because we don't train any specific art, we train them all together."

Prior to signing up with ONE Championship, Lee was a four-time National Youth MMA champion and won the Hawaii High School State Wrestling Title in 2023.