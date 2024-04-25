“It just comes naturally to me” – Adrian Lee touches on his ever-evolving arsenal ahead of professional MMA bow

ONE Championship newcomer Adrian Lee is set to make his promotional debut in June and is confident of making a big splash, anchored, he said, on his steadily developing arsenal.

The younger brother of ONE world champion Christian and Angela Lee (now retired) plunges into his maiden professional match at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lee, 18, will be going up against fellow ONE-debuting fighter Antonio Mammarella, 24, of Australia in a lightweight MMA clash.

Speaking to KHON2 News, the young Singaporean-American fighter shared his mindset heading into his first ONE match, including his confidence in what he will be packing come fight night.

Adrian Lee said:

"I don't really think it gets overwhelming because I've been doing this for so many years now. It just comes naturally to me."

Watch the full interview below:

Adrian Lee is the latest fighter in his family to compete in ONE Championship after eldest sister Angela, who retired last year as an undefeated atomweight MMA world champion, and older brother Christian, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight king.

His sister Victoria had three fights in the promotion, which she all won by finishes, but saw her career cut abruptly with her sudden passing at the age of 18 in December 2022.

ONE 167 is headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title fight between reigning champion Stamp Fairtex and Filipino challenger Denice Zamboanga. It is available live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7 to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Adrian Lee hopes to have the same success that older brother Christian has had in ONE

Adrian Lee is hoping to have the same success that his older brother Christian has had in ONE Championship as he prepares to embark on his own journey in the promotion in June.

The 18-year-old will be making his professional debut at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand, against fellow ONE newcomer Antonio Mammarella of Australia.

Helping him prepare for his scheduled debut is Christian, the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion, whom he has high regard for, not only because he is his older brother but also for the immense success 'The Warrior' has had in his pro career.

Adrian Lee shared in the same interview with KHON2 News:

"I'm so grateful and lucky to have my brother who is the lightweight and welterweight champ as my training partner because he's really the top of the top."

Christian Lee was last in action in November 2022, where he defeated Kiamrian Abbasov by way of fourth-round TKO to claim the then-vacant ONE welterweight MMA world title and become a two-division world champion.

After that, the 25-year-old champion took a self-imposed break to mourn the passing of his younger sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria in December that year.