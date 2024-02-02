“His potential is absolutely huge” – Chatri Sityodtong sees a bright future for rising star Adrian Lee

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees great things for newly signed fighter Adrian Lee, who is one of the fast-rising stars in martial arts right now.

The 17-year-old fighter out of Hawaii is the younger brother of double ONE world champion Christian Lee and now-retired MMA queen Angela Lee. He signed with ONE back in December and is looking to take his martial arts journey to another level under the promotion.

In an interview with BJ Penn.com, Sityodtong said they are happy to have Adrian Lee on board and is excited to see him further develop and realize his full potential. The ONE executive, however, said they are not going to rush him as he begins his ONE campaign.

Sityodtong said:

“We're gonna take it slow with him even though Adrian is already better than Christian, Angela, and Victoria, when they were at that age. He is the best pound-for-pound in the family, you know, age-adjusted, right now. So his potential is absolutely huge.”

Watch the interview below:

Adrian Lee is actually the fourth member of his family to sign with ONE Championship. The other, Victoria, tragically passed away in December 2022.

He is coming off a highly successful amateur career, including becoming a four-time national youth MMA champion.

Christian Lee excited to have brother Adrian Lee join him in ONE Championship

When Adrian Lee decided to join ONE Championship back in December, one of the first to welcome him was his older brother Christian, who is the promotion’s reigning lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion.

The younger Lee is now looking to build on the success he had as an amateur fighter in the largest martial arts organization in the world, something Christian said Adrian is capable of doing.

To welcome his brother in the promotion, Christian Lee took to Instagram and hailed him a future world champion, saying:

"I’m so proud to welcome my bro to @onechampionship. The next ONE Lightweight World Champion!"

Christian Lee has yet to return to action since taking a self-imposed break to mourn the untimely passing of his younger sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria in December 2022.

He was last in action in November 2022, when he claimed the vacant ONE welterweight world title over former champion Kiamrian Abbasov by fourth-round TKO.