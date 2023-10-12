Angela Lee confirms brothers Christian and Adrian will resume MMA careers: “They're going to be doing great things” 

While Angela Lee no longer has the fire to compete professionally, her brothers Christian and Adrian will still continue their journey in mixed martial arts.

The recently retired superstar, who relinquished her ONE atomweight MMA crown at ONE Fight Night 14 last month, confirmed that her siblings have no intentions of hanging it up anytime soon.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, ‘Unstoppable’ expressed support for her two younger brothers, who followed her footsteps and also made a name for themselves in the hurt business.

“The last time I spoke with Christian. He said yes, he will be coming back to fight."

Lee added:

"I'm excited, I 100 percent support my brother and my younger brother as well, Adrian. He just had an amateur MMA fight on the big island of Hawaii and he won. He defended his belt, so he's up and coming, and I know that they're going to be doing great things together, so I'm very, very excited and proud.”

Christian Lee, of course, needs no introduction, as he currently reigns over the promotion’s lightweight and welterweight ranks.

The 25-year-old last fought at ONE on Prime Video 4 in 2022, where he blasted Kiamrian Abbasov to become a two-division ONE world champion.

Adrian Lee, on the other hand, is the youngest of the bunch but has already been turning heads in the amateur circuit. The 18-year-old marvel successfully defended his Toughman Hawaii Pakration title and is expected to join the Singapore-based promotion in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Lee family has been through a lot following the tragic death of Victoria last December. Angela Lee later confirmed that her sister committed suicide.

Her legacy will live on through Angela Lee’s FightStory initiative, while Christian and Adrian will honor her each time they step foot in the cage.

Here’s Angela Lee’s full ESPN MMA interview: