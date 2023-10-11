Angela Lee shares why she personally told Stamp and Ham Seo Hee about her decision to retire

A lot of tears were shed when Angela Lee made her final walk to the Circle and announced her retirement from the sport at ONE Fight Night 14.

That gut-wrenching farewell will indeed go down as arguably one of the most emotional moments in MMA.

While fans all over the world were taken aback by ‘Unstoppable’s shocking decision, she made sure to inform the two women who fought for her throne about what was about to transpire beforehand.

As revealed by ONE Championship in a series of clips, Lee talked with Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee individually, notifying them that she was vacating her belt.

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour With Ariel Helwani, Lee explained that she owed both strong warriors the courtesy to tell them that they will be fighting for the undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world title, rather than the interim belt as initially announced.

“I know what it's like to be in their shoes and I wouldn't want something like this to just be sprung on me the day of the fight,” she said.

“I just treated them how I would have wanted to be treated in that situation.”

Stamp went on to win Lee’s crown with the beautiful TKO finish of the tough Ham Seo Hee.

Angela Lee, on the other hand, exuded grace and wisdom throughout her marvelous world title reign under the Singapore-based organization.

Even after all she went through, the 27-year-old fan-favorite stayed true to her values and exited the sport with love and compassion as her final act.

The replay of the historic ONE Fight Night 14 spectacle is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Angela Lee’s interview in its entirety: