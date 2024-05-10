"5 weeks out" - Young star Adrian Lee looks on point in his preparation for ONE Championship debut at ONE 167

ONE Championship boasts one of the most stacked roster of athletes in combat sports today and the promotion will officially welcome Singaporean-American Adrian Lee to its ranks at ONE 167.

The youngest of four siblings of the vaunted Lee family will make his debut on June 7 as he takes on another debutant in the form of Antonio Mammarella at Impact Arena.

With a six-year age gap between them, some believe that Mammarella will have the edge when they take to the Circle, but the 18-year-old is out to prove that any perceived advantages do not exist.

In a recent Instagram post by Adrian, the patriarch of the Lee family, Ken, was holding the pads for his son, and by the looks of things, the youngest in the family has the power and technique just like his older siblings.

Much like his older brother Christian, Adrian had a short caption showcasing his eagerness to uphold the family name in ONE Championship:

"5 weeks out"

Adrian Lee grateful to have older brother Christian Lee in his corner

The Lee family prides itself on keeping the family together, and Adrian is no different as he recently had an interview with The Straits Times where he gave flowers to the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champ Christian Lee:

"My brother, who is now my head coach, has been here step by step with me. He told me to just stay focused on the game plan."

With the heights that his siblings have reached under ONE Championship, there are similar expectations for Adrian Lee, and he will get a chance to live up to them inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.