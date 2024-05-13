“Gonna be one hell of a show” - Teen prodigy Adrian Lee pumped up for looming ONE debut against Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167

The famed Lee siblings have always brought absolute excitement to their fights, and Adrian Lee plans to continue that trademark.

Adrian, the youngest of the four siblings, will make his ONE Championship against Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167 on June 7, US primetime, at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The teenage phenom is aware of the hype and the pressure put upon him, but he's more excited than anyone about his impending debut on the world stage.

"Four weeks out from my debut on #ONE167!! It's gonna be one hell of a show so make sure to tune in," wrote Adrian Lee on Instagram.

Adrian, 18, will follow in the legendary footsteps that his older siblings Angela, Christian, and Victoria walked before him.

Angela was the first Lee sibling to make her mark in ONE Championship when she made her promotional debut in May 2015.

Since that win against Aya Saied Saber, Angela became the inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and captured 11 wins before retiring in September 2023.

Christian followed Angela's path nearly seven months later when he knocked out David Meak in his promotional debut in December 2015. He then established arguably the greatest career ONE Championship has ever seen.

'The Warrior' currently sits as the ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion and his mark of 17 wins, 16 finishes, and 12 knockouts are the most in the promotion's history.

Victoria, meanwhile, held a perfect 3-0 record with three finishes in her run. 'The Prodigy', however, tragically passed away in December 2022.

Adrian Lee plans to honor older sister Victoria's legacy in ONE Championship

The Lee siblings aren't just tremendous martial artists, they're also some of the closest siblings anyone would ever see.

That rings especially true to Adrian Lee, the youngest of the four.

Victoria, though, was the closest to Adrian's age and they were often present in one another's matches.

This led to a closeness between the two that could be described as different from the bond Adrian shared with either Angela or Christian.

Now that Adrian's making his leap to the global stage, he'll always honor Victoria's memory and legacy every time he steps inside the Circle.

"Through my fights and successes, I will honor her name and legacy since she will also be there every step of the way," said Adrian in an interview with EssentiallySports.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.