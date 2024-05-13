"With me every step" - Adrian Lee says brother Christian has played an inspirational role heading into ONE debut

At any level of sport, there is a certain pressure when an athlete has their first big event, which can be said for Adrian Lee ahead of his ONE Championship debut at ONE 167 against Antonio Mammarella.

The youngest of the four siblings in the legendary Lee family, Adrian will now have his time in the limelight and unlike his peers, he has the benefit of leaning on the counsel of his older brother, reigning lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adrian Lee explained just how beneficial it is for his own career that the two-division MMA world champion is in his corner ahead of the June 7 event.

"My brother, he's been here with me every step of the way, and the main thing he tells me is to stay focused on the goal and don't let anything distract you."

Adrian Lee's debut bout against Mammarella will take place in the show-opener of ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adrian Lee gunning for highlight-reel finish in ONE Championship debut

Every debuting fighter is always looking to have a good first impression on the fans and the same applies to the Prodigy Training Center athlete.

Speaking with The Straits Times a few weeks ago, the 18-year-old phenom shared how he sees his first fight inside the Circle will play out:

"Be ready for a show. I'll find a really quick finish."

It is not too surprising that this is how Lee approaches the fight as older brother Christian is a renowned finisher in his own right, winning 16 of his 17 fights by way of a finish.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.