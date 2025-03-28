Adrian Lee says secret to success boils down to his intense camps: "That's how we make such exciting fights"

The incredible performances that teenage MMA rising star Adrian Lee has been displaying in ONE Championship are all a product of his intense and rigorous preparation, especially during training camps.

Lee shared this during his post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post following his first-round submission victory over the promotional debutant Takeharu Ogawa last March 23 at ONE 172 in front of his home crowd at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

'The Phenom' revealed:

"But, that's how we make such exciting fights and get the finishes so fast - because of all the hard work we put in."

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview here:

The 19-year-old sensation continues to climb up the ranks and has sustained his immaculate record of 3-0 under the world's largest martial arts organization with a 100 percent finish rate.

Previously, Lee had victimized Antonio Mammarella in June 2024 at ONE 167 and Nico Cornejo in September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver, both via rear-naked choke.

Adrian Lee believes that Kade Ruotolo is one of the biggest threats in the lightweight division

Before he fought Ogawa at ONE 172, the Prodigy Training Center representative appeared on the event's pre-show and named Kade Ruotolo as one of the biggest threats in the weight class because of his similar 3-0 MMA record with a 100 percent finish rate.

Furthermore, Lee is looking forward to a potential clash with the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, as he stated:

"I definitely think that right now, Kade is one of the biggest threats in the lightweight division. I'm excited to see how we line up in the future but I definitely want to stay really active this year and the next year and hopefully get a title shot coming in soon."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

