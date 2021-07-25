Adrian Yanez only behind Francis Ngannou in active knockout streaks in the UFC with spectacular comeback at UFC Vegas 32

Rising bantamweight prospect Adrian Yanez had an impressive outing at UFC Vegas 32 as he defeated Randy Costa to win the opening fight of the main card.

Costa was dominating the first round by using his jab and high kicks to keep his opponent at a distance. But Yanez switched things around in the next round and landed a vicious uppercut that knocked Costa down and earned the Texas native a TKO victory.

With the win, the 27-year-old now has three consecutive knockout victories in the UFC. Yanez is only behind current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on the list of longest active knockout streaks.

Yanez is also the first male fighter to start his UFC career with three consecutive knockout finishes at bantamweight or lighter.

With the impressive win, Yanez now has a professional MMA record of 13-3.

UFC Vegas 32 will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen

Former UFC 135-pound champion T.J. Dillashaw will be making his return to the octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 32.

The 35-year-old is coming off a two-year suspension for testing positive for EPO. Dillashaw's last fight took place in January 2019 against Henry Cejudo. The former champion lost the fight after just 32 seconds of the opening round.

Meanwhile, 'The Sandman' is coming off two back-to-back knockout wins against Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar.

Dillashaw and Sandhagen used to train together in the past so it will be interesting to see how the fight will turn out later tonight.

The co-main event at UFC Vegas 32 will feature another bantamweight fight between Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva. A fight between Aspen Ladd and Macy Chiasson was supposed to be the co-main event bout. Unfortunately, the fight had to be canceled due to an injury for Chiasson.

