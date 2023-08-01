Adrian Yanez reportedly set to return against Jonathan Martinez on October 14 UFC card

Adrian Yanez had an opportunity to make a big rise in the rankings when he faced Rob Font at UFC 287 earlier this year. The No.14-ranked bantamweight, however, ended up suffering the first loss of his UFC career, losing the bout via first-round TKO, snapping a nine-fight win streak.

Yanez will make his return to the octagon on October 14 when he faces No.13-ranked bantamweight Jonathan Martinez, according to Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes, who tweeted:

"Per sources: Jonathan Martínez will face Adrián Yáñez at the UFC Oct. 14th event. Martínez is currently the 13th ranked bantamweight while Yáñez is right behind him on the 14th spot. Via @ESPNDeportes"

Check out the announcement of Jonathan Martinez and Adrian Yanez below:

Yanez holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16 wins and four losses. He has picked up ten victories via knockout, two victories via submission, and four victories via decision. He is 5-1 since receiving a UFC contract back in 2020.

Martinez has 18 wins and four losses in his mixed martial arts career. He won eight fights via knockout, two via submission, and eight via decision. 'Dragon' is currently on a five-fight win streak and has a 9-3 record in the UFC.

When Israel Adesanya endorsed Adrian Yanez as a future UFC champion

Adrian Yanez fought on a pay-per-view card for the first time in his UFC career earlier this year when he faced Rob Font at UFC 287. Leading up to the fight, Israel Adesanya, who headlined the card, had high praise for the No.14-ranked bantamweight, stating:

"He's a force to be reckoned with. 135, he's the next champ... I didn't even know he's a black belt. I thought he was just a striker, but he's a black belt in jiu-jitsu. You haven't even seen much of that yet, but he's just butchering everyone on the feet with his hands and his kicks. I look forward to watching his fight and taking inspiration from there."

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments on Adrian Yanez below:

While Yanez was unable to emerge victorious in the toughest test of his mixed martial arts career yet, he still has the opportunity to work his way into the title picture. The No.14-ranked bantamweight will need to get back in the win column when he faces Jonathan Martinez later this year.