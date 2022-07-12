"It's gonna skyrocket me" - Adrian Yanez discusses the benefit of "knocking out" Sean O'Malley

Adrian Yanez is keen to fight one of the biggest names in the UFC's 135 pound division.

On The FightWeek Show with Ola Akande, Adrian Yanez talked about a possible Sean O'Malley matchup and indicated his interest to test skills against the best that the division has to offer.

In regard to possible clashes with both 'Sugar' and Frankie Edgar, Adrian Yanez said:

"I want to make sure that it's a good fight that I know I'm going to get paid for. That's a big reason I want that Sean fight, I want a Frankie fight. Because I know those fights are going to get me paid. Me knocking out Sean is going to, like, boost my stock and make sure it gets me paid on everything. It's going to skyrocket me into more eyes and all that stuff."

"Beating Frankie, his contract is way bigger than mine. So I go out there, I knockout Frankie, I'll be like, 'Well, this is what he was making. I just knocked that guy out, what?' I feel like I deserve that, or just a bit less, because he's a former lightweight champion and all that stuff. And it would be also a good name on my record."

The rising bantamweight is looking to start a college fund for his child, so he is aiming to be smart with the monetary decisions that he makes.

O'Malley has won four straight and last competed in early July, a bout which resulted in an anti-climactic no contest after an errant eye poke against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276. Edgar looks to rebound after back-to-back knockout losses to Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera. The former champion's rough run last year saw him go 0-2 overall.

Adrian Yanez's path to the upper UFC bantamweights

Yanez is clearly eyeing some big matches in the bantamweight division, having accrued an overall winning streak of nine straight fights.This was also evidenced in his recent callout of former bantamweight king, Petr Yan.

Yanez's UFC run has included names like Randy Costa, Davey Grant, Victor Rodriguez, Gustavo Lopez, and Tony Kelley. In his most recent victory at UFC Austin, he defeated Kelley by way of knockout.

