Adriano Moraes calls Demetrious Johnson the ‘biggest rival’ of his career

Adriano Moraes believes he has had no bigger rival than Demetrious Johnson in his combat sports career.

That is a bold claim, considering the matchups that ‘Mikinho’ has had inside the Circle throughout his decade-long ONE Championship tenure. Facing former champions and top contenders such as Geje Eustaquio, Kairat Akhmetov, Danny Kingad, and Yuya Wakamatsu, none have been bigger than multi-time flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, according to Moraes.

Deadlocked at 1-1, Adriano Moraes will once again mix it up with ‘Mighty Mouse’ to determine once and for all who the greatest flyweight fighter in the world truly is.

“I consider Johnson the biggest rival of my career,” Moraes told the promotion just weeks away before their highly anticipated trilogy. “He is considered the best in the world and also in the history of this division.”

The flyweight icons will square off for the third and final time at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. Airing live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, fans in the ‘Mile High City’ will be treated to a main event matchup for the ages.

In their first meeting at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021, Adriano Moraes shocked the world by handing Johnson his first career loss by way of knockout. Determined to exact revenge, ‘Mighty Mouse’ did exactly that 16 months later at ONE on Prime Video 1 this past August. Johnson delivered a showstopping fourth-round flying knee that sent Moraes into the shadow realm.

Holding 26 pounds of ONE gold since then, Demetrious Johnson is ready to put his crown on the line for the first time in a matchup that is about much more than a ONE world title.

Who will stake their claim as the greatest flyweight fighter of all time? Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

