Adriano Moraes excited to add to his legacy by winning trilogy with Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes has a lot of experience in world championship contests but his next one might be the biggest of his career.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 at the sold out 1stBank Center in Colorado, he will compete in the main event of ONE Championship’s first ever event in the United States.

Out for revenge and to reclaim his ONE flyweight world championship belt, Moraes will face off against one of the all-time greats, Demetrious Johnson , for a third and final time.

With both men looking to put the final stamp on their incredible rivalry that has been built by them both executing knockout finishes over one another, the stakes don’t get much higher.

After he already became the first man to finish ‘Mighty Mouse’ in their first meeting, ‘Mikinho’ now has the opportunity to become the first man to beat Johnson twice.

Whilst a lot of the talk in the build-up has been about DJ and how this could potentially be his last fight and his chance to ride off into the sunset, it’s equally as big for his opponent.

In an interview with the MMA Underground on YouTube, Adriano Moraes spoke about his mindset ahead of this fight:

“This is gonna be the flowers to my legacy, to my career, you know. I can’t wait, I’m really excited.” [4:10 onwards]

Watch the full interview below:

Adriano Moraes will face Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

