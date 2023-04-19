Adriano Moraes expects grueling battle with Demetrious Johnson in third fight

Former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes knows he’ll be in for the fight of his life to regain his lost crown.

‘Mikinho’ will feature in the mother of all trilogies in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10, where he’ll square off against his heated rival and reigning world champion at 135 pounds, Demetrious Johnson.

It’s only fitting for a fight of this magnitude to take place in the promotion’s historic on-location United States debut on May 5 inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

After exchanging wins in their first two fights, which ended in an eerily similar manner, Adriano Moraes expects an all-out war between him and whom many consider one of the greatest to ever do it.

Johnson, after all, is as cerebral as they come. Then again, the Brazilian admits he also learned a lot about ‘Mighty Mouse’ after their first two epic encounters inside the Circle.

Adriano Moraes shared in a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports:

“I think it’s going to be a long night because right now we know each other much better.”

At ONE on TNT 1 in 2021, Moraes shocked the world when he handed Johnson the first knockout loss of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

The American Top Team standout blasted ‘DJ’ with a gorgeous uppercut and took away his consciousness with a crushing knee to the face.

‘Mikinho’ was also having his way with Johnson in their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year, outclassing the American on the feet and the ground.

Demetrious Johnson, though, showed his resiliency in the fourth round and got even with a picturesque flying knee KO victory.

The score between the two finest flyweight fighters in the world will finally be settled at ONE Fight Night 10. North American Prime Video subscribers can witness the entire card live and free of charge.

