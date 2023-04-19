Adriano Moraes says third fight with Demetrious Johnson important for his legacy

Adriano Moraes has done it all in ONE Championship, but there is one more feat that he wants to complete to truly establish his legacy and that is to beat Demetrious Johnson twice.

The Brazilian superstar can do just that when he faces Johnson for the ONE flyweight world championship in their trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Moraes, in an interview with ONE Championship, said his third match against the American legend carries the utmost significance for him on a personal and professional level.

Not only can Moraes regain the world title that’s been quite synonymous with his name, but he also hopes to put on an absolute showing in ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States.

Adriano Moraes said:

“I was the first world champion of ONE’s flyweight category. I’m glad to be one of the pillars of the division and to be in the main event of the first ONE Championship event in the U.S. It will be very significant to beat him here.”

The two flyweight greats have indeed created one of the most intriguing rivalries in the sport. Its roots can be traced back to even before Johnson arrived in ONE Championship.

Demetrious Johnson was the longtime UFC flyweight world champion in the 2010s, while Moraes had multiple reigns with the ONE flyweight world title in the same decade.

Johnson, though, moved to ONE Championship in 2019, which started his inevitable collision course with Moraes.

The pair ultimately met for the first time at ONE on TNT I, with Adriano Moraes pulling off one of the greatest wins in sporting history when he knocked Johnson out to retain the ONE flyweight world title.

More than a year after that fight, it was Johnson who came out on top after knocking out Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 to become the new ONE flyweight world champion in August 2022.

The rivalry could come to an end at ONE Fight Night 10 with North American fans getting to stream the entire card live and for free at Prime Video.

