Adriano Moraes feels “blessed and honored” to compete in the United States for the first time

At ONE Fight Night 10, Adriano Moraes will take part in the biggest fight of his career to date. Despite all of the world championship contests that he has been a part of throughout his run with ONE Championship, May 5 is just different.

For the first time in the promotion’s history, ONE will host an event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. With a main event befitting of such a historic occasion, Moraes will look to get revenge and reclaim his flyweight world championship when he faces Demetrious Johnson for a third and final time.

Despite all of the success that he has had in Asia, this isn’t just a home fight for the US fighters on the card. Moraes has been training in the United States for a long time and he is grateful to have the opportunity to compete in his home away from home.

In an interview with MMA Underground, Adriano Moraes said:

“Yeah it’s crazy, you know because I’ve been training at American Top Team like I think seven years, around seven years and I was always fighting in Asia. I think I fought in every Asian capital, and right now I have this opportunity, this big opportunity to be here in the United States and make this big main event. For me it’s just I’m feeling blessed and honored.”

Watch the full interview below:

Moraes will take on Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 in what could potentially be Johnson’s last ever fight in MMA. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

