Adriano Moraes on his love for Jamiroquai: “It brings me joy and energy”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Adriano Moraes will compete in the biggest fight of his career to date.

His trilogy with current flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will go down in martial arts history. On May 5, the final chapter will take place.

As if the fight itself wasn’t big enough on its own, Johnson vs. Moraes 3 will take place in the main event of ONE Championship’s debut event in the United States. The sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, will serve as the destination for one of the biggest fights in the history of ONE Championship.

Moraes will be looking to reclaim his flyweight world championship and get revenge over ‘Mighty Mouse’ after he was knocked out last time out at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year.

The Brazilian is no stranger to this exact scenario. The two men who ended his previous flyweight title reigns, Kairat Akhmetov and Geje Eustaquio, were both defeated by Adriano Moraes in title fight rematches.

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 10, Moraes recently spoke to ONE Championship in an interview, during which he revealed another one of his passions alongside huge title fight rematches.

Moraes spoke about his love for the English funk band Jamiroquai as he prepares to try and reclaim his flyweight crown:

“I really like Jamiroquai. I’ve enjoyed them for many years. They kind of revolutionized this scene. My wife and I like them a lot. It is a band that brings joy to the environment and brings energy. I like several songs from them, but the one I like most is ‘Virtual Insanity’ exactly because it brings me joy and energy.”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Moraes will face Demetrious Johnson for the third and likely final time. The entire event on May 5 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

